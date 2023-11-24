Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

National, Act, NZ First coalition: Incoming PM Christopher Luxon on Nats’ tax sacrifice and stopping the coalition falling apart

Claire Trevett
By
6 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In his first interviews since forming his Government, incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he has done everything he can to try to make sure his coalition with NZ First and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics