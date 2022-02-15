Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Nanaia Mahuta heads to Paris for Indo-Pacific conference, with United States and China off invite list

4 minutes to read
French President Emmanuel Macron wants to assert Europe's strategic autonomy. Photo / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to assert Europe's strategic autonomy. Photo / Getty Images

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will head to Paris later this month to participate in a French-led forum designed to build a coalition of like-minded Indo-Pacific states who support the rules-based multilateral order.

The meeting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.