Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer on Government Motion congratulating the Black Ferns on their Rugby World Cup victory. Video / Parliament TV

MPs have lauded the Black Ferns for their Rugby World Cup victory and “shattering the patriarchal behaviour” around the sport while urging pay parity with their male counterparts.

During a parliamentary motion to congratulate the team, Te Pāti Māori Debbie Ngarewa-Packer reiterated calls for a bonus for the players, which they have so far been denied despite the All Blacks being on track for at least $150,000 each if they win next year’s men’s world cup.

“They shook the old boys club and they deserve the bonus, not just for winning but for shattering the patriarchal behaviour that hangs around rugby union,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“They showed the world but most importantly in Aotearoa that wāhine are equal, on and off the field. That te ao Māori is equal, on and off the field.”

Ngarewa-Packer - who began her kōrero by reciting the Black Ferns haka Ko Uhia Mai - said not only should their victory be celebrated but “how they included and took us all with them”.

“From poi, how we saw mātauranga Māori used, how we saw how our culture actually brings pride, uplifts.

“The togetherness of Aoteraoa - that is Te Tiriti-centric Aotearoa in the making,” she said in reference to a core party policy.

The Black Ferns are presented the World Cup after their win in the Rugby World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and England played at Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ngarewa-Packer also reiterated calls for a parade or at least a big event in Wellington to celebrate the “absolute exemplar” of the team.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson also urged fair pay.

“Pay them, pay them well, pay them all of the things, pay them what they have always deserved,” she said.

Bigger than their win was the “incredible spirit”, including leading a packed stadium in waiata.

“We saw people all over the stadium swinging poi ... what a superb way of uniting us in te ao Māori that those girls so fiercely upheld.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the Black Ferns had “brought the joy back to the most Kiwi of pastimes: watching rugby”.

It would be a source of inspiration for many of the country’s next rugby greats, he said.

He also paid tribute to the women who had paved the way before and could “only dream” of having sold out Eden Park for a game.

Acting Prime Minister and Sports Minister Grant said beyond the team’s success was how they put women’s sport on the “front page and inspired young women and girls, especially”.

“I want to challenge all of us to find a way to build on the legacy of this tournament. To support sport and recreational opportunities for women and girls in our communities and at elite level. This is a turning point ... and we will not let it go to waste.”

He then quoted winger Ruby Tui: “It’s just the beginning baby.”

The Government had invested $20m in the tournament, he said, and he was proud of work done since 2018 after launching the country’s first women and girls in sports strategy.

Robertson said on Monday the Government was working with Wellington City Council on a public parade through Wellington, or at the minimum an event outside Parliament, to celebrate the victory.

The team itself was on a two-week break currently with family and friends, so they were working on something for when they returned.

The growing interest in the women’s game throughout the tournament has thrown fuel on the fire around fair pay in sports.

A month ago, it was revealed England’s players would get a cool $30,000 if they won the competition while the Black Ferns squad were in line to get nothing.

This compares to their male counterparts in the All Blacks, who are in line to win at least $150,000 each should they win in France next year.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson told RNZ they could backtrack on the arrangement with the Black Ferns in light of their victory.

New Zealand Rugby said in a statement last month that its focus was on transitioning the professional women’s players to a full-time employment model.

A major contract breakthrough this year now means the majority of the Black Ferns squad are on retainers of between $35,000 and $70,000 a year.

Some earn more than $130,000 – comparable to lower-end Super Rugby players. Overall it meant the Black Ferns had higher remuneration than other teams, even including a lack of bonuses.























































