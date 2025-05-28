More than $160m to build 115 new classrooms, three new schools in Canterbury

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / Alyse Wright

Selwyn, one of the fastest growing districts in the country, is getting more than $100m in funding to build two new primary schools and 52 new classrooms at existing schools.

The population of Selwyn grew 29% between 2018 and 2023. Education Minister Erica Stanford said the community had been “loud and clear” that they did not have enough classroom space to keep up with demand.”

The central Canterbury district will get a new primary school in Lincoln and Prebbleton. New classrooms at existing schools include:

Ten classrooms at Lincoln Primary School.

A 12-classroom expansion for Ararira Springs Primary School in Lincoln, including two learning support spaces.

A six-classroom expansion at Te Rōhotu Whio Primary School in Rolleston.

An expansion at Te Rau Horopito, including 12 classrooms, six outside technology spaces and multipurpose space.

A 12-classroom expansion and admin space at the new campus for Rolleston College.

Another $53m is being put into the wider Canterbury region, including a new 12-classroom primary school on Milns Rd in Halswell.