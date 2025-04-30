In 2024, Internal Affairs, Police and Customs received 16,223 referrals from the United States-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child sex exploitation content.

The platform linked to the highest number of referrals (5834) was Snapchat, followed by Facebook (2439) and Instagram (1888).

Almost 3000 referrals were assessed by Internal Affairs, including referrals about content involving child abuse, bestiality, and necrophilia.

The report referenced one operation that launched in 2020 in response to an offender distributing child sex material on an online messaging platform.

It led to the discovery of a network of seven New Zealand-based offenders with “harmful sexual behaviours towards children”.

Two were referred to the police while the remaining five were apprehended on a range of charges, from indecent acts on a child to distributing objectionable material. Two had since died.

The operation, which led to the “safeguarding” of one New Zealand child, uncovered more than 12,000 pieces of child sex material which involved “infants who were exposed to obvious and intentional suffering”.

Across the year, 14 New Zealand children were “helped to be safeguarded” according to the report.

Internal Affairs also identified several emerging harms that could complicate the policing of child sex abuse material, ranging from improved encryption across technology platforms and the growing number of methods to pay electronically for such material.

One threat was the rise in “generative artificial” content. More than 700 reports of such content had been made since 2023.

The report said fake images and videos had become “disturbingly realistic” amid ongoing technological advancement, meaning investigators had to invest more time in determining whether the children visible in the material were real or not.

“This content is becoming easier to generate, normalising this type of offending and encouraging the sexual abuse of children.”

