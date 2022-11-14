Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Another contingent of New Zealand Defence Force members will travel to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian soldiers to fight against Russia.

It was agreed today to deploy one infantry training team, 66 Defence Force personnel, to the UK from November 30 to July 31, next year.

Currently, two infantry teams totalling 120 people are training Ukrainians in the UK.

It is in addition to other deployments and extensions of stay for members of New Zealand’s Defence Force who would be and had been assisting in Ukraine’s effort to repel Russian forces.

The Government had also confirmed $1.85 million would be donated to the World Food Programme to address global food insecurity, exacerbated by the war. Another $1.85m contribution would be made in order to purchase non-lethal military equipment and supplies for Ukraine during the northern winter.

“The extended support builds on the package of military, diplomatic, legal and humanitarian assistance provided by Aotearoa New Zealand since Russia’s war of aggression began in February,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

“Putin’s continued pursuit of this war is fundamentally wrong. We call on Russia to reverse course and withdraw from Ukraine. Ukrainians, both in uniform and civilians, die every day as Russia’s senseless attacks continue.”

