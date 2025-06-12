Ministry of Culture and Heritage mulling restructure after $2m annual funding cut

The century-old Public Trust Building in Wellington, home to Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Photo / Mark Mitchell
The Ministry of Culture and Heritage is revealing to staff the details of a proposed restructure today after a $2 million annual funding cut in the latest Budget.
The Herald understands the restructure is expected to significantly impact the ministry’s historians.
Among other tasks, the ministry publishes the popularonline encyclopaedia Te Ara.
Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, the ministry’s secretary and chief executive for culture and heritage, said the proposal, which included “a number of changes to the organisational structure”, would be released to staff today.
“Staff will be asked for feedback on the proposed structure, which will be carefully considered before final decisions are made.
Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith said the Government’s priority in the arts was to maintain grants available to the sector.
“We’re operating in a tight fiscal environment and tough decisions had to be made.”
The Government also cut funding for Heritage New Zealand, which oversees ancestral sites and heritage buildings.
From 2026-27, Heritage NZ will have $6m cut from its operating funding – a reduction of about 12%. The entity retains approximately $15.2m a year in operational Crown funding.
Radio New Zealand’s funding was also cut. After increases in recent years, Budget 2025 reduced RNZ’s funding by about $18m over four years, equivalent to 7% of its annual Crown operating Budget of $67m.
The Government has increased funding for NZ on Air, the broadcasting and creative funding entity, by $6.4m over the next four years.
The funding will go towards increasing support for regional journalism, particularly local democracy and justice reporting.
Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.