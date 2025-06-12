Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Ministry of Culture and Heritage mulling restructure after $2m annual funding cut

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The century-old Public Trust Building in Wellington, home to Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The century-old Public Trust Building in Wellington, home to Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage is revealing to staff the details of a proposed restructure today after a $2 million annual funding cut in the latest Budget.

The Herald understands the restructure is expected to significantly impact the ministry’s historians.

Among other tasks, the ministry publishes the popular

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics