Ministry of Culture and Heritage mulling restructure after $2m annual funding cut

Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, tumu whakarae, secretary and chief executive for Culture and Heritage.

“The proposal will be shared with staff in confidence. Out of respect for those affected, we will not provide further comment while the consultation is under way.”

As part of Budget 2025, funding for Manatū Taonga – Ministry for Culture and Heritage was cut by $2m a year, or $8m over the next four years.

In the Budget, the Government said the cuts would come from “operational efficiencies and reduced support for lower-priority programmes”.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith said the Government’s priority in the arts was to maintain grants available to the sector.

“We’re operating in a tight fiscal environment and tough decisions had to be made.”

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government also cut funding for Heritage New Zealand, which oversees ancestral sites and heritage buildings.

From 2026-27, Heritage NZ will have $6m cut from its operating funding – a reduction of about 12%. The entity retains approximately $15.2m a year in operational Crown funding.

Radio New Zealand’s funding was also cut. After increases in recent years, Budget 2025 reduced RNZ’s funding by about $18m over four years, equivalent to 7% of its annual Crown operating Budget of $67m.

The Government has increased funding for NZ on Air, the broadcasting and creative funding entity, by $6.4m over the next four years.

The funding will go towards increasing support for regional journalism, particularly local democracy and justice reporting.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.