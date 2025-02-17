Willis made another commitment around future consultancy spending.
“My expectation is that we will not allow that [spending] number to creep back up to the levels that it was under the Labour Government.”
She said it was important to note spending on the big four did not account for the entirety of departmental spending, but confirmed its overall spend “dropped from $104 million to $66 million a year” under the Government’s watch.
The minister added she had become “uncomfortable” with growing dependence on external providers from public sector agencies — and was “not going to put up with the spiralling costs” for contractors and consultants.
In the 2017/18 Financial year, the Government spent $3.4 million on the consulting services of the big four.
That rose to just above $4 million in the 2018/19 financial year, staying relatively stagnant in 2019/20.
The figure continued to climb, reaching more than $7 million in the 2020/21 before jumping to its highest level to date in 2021/22 — where MBIE spent a total of $9.8 million on contractors and consultants.
In a statement, Mbie said some spending for contractors and consultants was still needed — specifically around ICT programmes, and when required for emergency situations.
A spokesperson said the department used contractors and consultants for short-term projects, where it does not have the in-house capability.
At the formation of the new Government, Willis issued a directive around spending restraint — telling public sector agencies to find cost savings of between 6.5% and 7.5%, as well as reducing their reliance on contractors and consultants.
Further data released by the Commission in December signalled a similar financial path was still being paved into 2025. At the time, the Government laid out an expectation to save $800 million over two years, added to the 2023/24 cost savings.
Months before the 2023 general election, the then-Labour Government announced plans for public sector savings of between 1% and 2%, alongside a bid to bring contractor and consultant spending back to pre-Covid levels.
Willis also believed the reduced reliance on firms would help build the capability of the public service itself.
She said such a significant reduction in spending showed “with leadership, and a culture of restraint, you can change spending patterns with Government agencies”.
Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.