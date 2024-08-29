New Zealand’s Foreign and Health ministers are signalling an increasing focus on providing health aid in the Pacific amid talk of rising need from the region’s leaders.
The potential boost to New Zealand’s spend on health services in the Pacific came alongside Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister Dr Shane Reti attending the initial days of the annual Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga.
On Wednesday, Tongan Prime Minister and forum chairman Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni explained how health and education had been prioritised at this year’s forum.
“Education and health are very important for any sustainable development and the fact that our health system and education can be severely disrupted by climate change and the adverse impact.
“I think it’s something that we need to actually address to make sure that we build their resilience.”
That message was heard loud and clear by Peters, who indicated New Zealand’s spending on health in the Pacific could be improved.
“Health is going to be long term, something that we can do better on, co-operate better on and make our resources go much further; that’s a new thing we’re talking about.”
Speaking to the Herald in Tonga’s capital of Nuku’alofa, Reti said the Government recognised New Zealand’s role in improving health services in the Pacific and noted the increased kōrero while at the forum.
“You heard the opening session speeches that increasing interest in health and the implications in the Pacific.
“The ask of us in health has been stepped up as well ... there are more needs coming from the Pacific.”
Reti recalled how mental health challenges were highlighted when he took part in a Unicef panel at the forum.
“Someone from the floor raised the question of, ‘We haven’t been comfortable talking about mental health’.
“[It’s] where we [New Zealand] were 5-10 years ago, guys talking about mental health.
“We haven’t been good about talking about mental health and as we do and as we become more comfortable, the need becomes more apparent.”
Reti held an audience with his Tongan counterpart, Health Minister Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola, during which the pair discussed the island nation’s needs and its struggles, particularly with non-communicable diseases like diabetes and obesity — something New Zealand shared.
While he couldn’t speak to any impending increase in funding, Reti said the Government stood by its $30 million spend on the “Polynesian health corridor”.
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.