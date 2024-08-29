“I think it’s something that we need to actually address to make sure that we build their resilience.”

That message was heard loud and clear by Peters, who indicated New Zealand’s spending on health in the Pacific could be improved.

“Health is going to be long term, something that we can do better on, co-operate better on and make our resources go much further; that’s a new thing we’re talking about.”

Speaking to the Herald in Tonga’s capital of Nuku’alofa, Reti said the Government recognised New Zealand’s role in improving health services in the Pacific and noted the increased kōrero while at the forum.

“You heard the opening session speeches that increasing interest in health and the implications in the Pacific.

“The ask of us in health has been stepped up as well ... there are more needs coming from the Pacific.”

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti meeting with members of the Pasifika Medical Association during the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga. Photo / Supplied

Reti recalled how mental health challenges were highlighted when he took part in a Unicef panel at the forum.

“Someone from the floor raised the question of, ‘We haven’t been comfortable talking about mental health’.

“[It’s] where we [New Zealand] were 5-10 years ago, guys talking about mental health.

“We haven’t been good about talking about mental health and as we do and as we become more comfortable, the need becomes more apparent.”

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti speaking at a Unicef panel while at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga. Photo / Supplied

Reti held an audience with his Tongan counterpart, Health Minister Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola, during which the pair discussed the island nation’s needs and its struggles, particularly with non-communicable diseases like diabetes and obesity — something New Zealand shared.

While he couldn’t speak to any impending increase in funding, Reti said the Government stood by its $30 million spend on the “Polynesian health corridor”.

