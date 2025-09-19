Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Minister promises change to mental health bill, keeping mums and babies together in most instances

Thomas Coughlan
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey speaks to the Herald after perinatal mental healthcare report published, showing gaps in the system. Video / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Matt Doocey says he supports changes to a Government bill replacing the Mental Health Act, which will make it clear mothers and babies should be kept together in the first instance.

“In mental health and acute mental health there is risk. That is why we have highly trained

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save