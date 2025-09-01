Advertisement
Minister defies advisory group’s ‘highest priority’ amid new tertiary education strategy

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Universities Minister Shane Reti did not support his advisory group's main recommendation. Photo / Mike Scott

Universities Minister Shane Reti is defending his decision not to adopt his advisory group’s “highest priority” to split universities from the rest of tertiary education providers amid a new effort to modernise the sector.

Reti argues the central recommendation from the University Advisory Group, led by former chief science

