“One proposed change is to amend the General Risk Regulations to make it clear that young people can safely take part in light chores on family farms,” van Velden said.

“We’ll be consulting with farmers and the agriculture sector on the thresholds for light chores children can do on farms, like collecting eggs, feeding small animals and watering plants, while ensuring safety is not compromised.”

Van Velden today explained MBIE had suggested egg collection as an example of a light chore a child could do on a farm before arguing the need to address the current regulations.

“What we have at the moment though, is essentially a prohibition on kids being able to work on farms, and I’ve been talking to people in the rural community who say that doesn’t reflect the reality of rural life.

“Kids every day now might pick up eggs, they might be docking tails, they might even be going into the milking sheds.

“We should give confidence to mums who are raising their kids on farms and also to the dads who are out there doing a lot of milking and stuff, that you can actually raise your kids, give them really good skills, give them a good trade, and you’re not going to be breaching the law.”

Van Velden said she was unaware of any safety concerns associated with children collecting eggs but claimed some in rural communities thought it was illegal under the current rules.

Birkett said while clarification would be helpful, it wasn’t a “big issue”.

“This is really around good parenting, where do you draw the line between good regulation and good parenting.”

He doubted whether Federated Farmers would have much to say on the matter, noting he was more focused on van Velden’s consultation on approved codes of practice for operating farm vehicles and on-farm health and safety.

Labour’s workplace relations spokeswoman Jan Tinetti described van Velden’s actions as an over-reach and “regulation for the sake of regulation“.

“We should be really focusing on the big risks in the agriculture sector ... [we] shouldn’t really be looking at a problem that isn’t existing.”

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty couldn’t see any issue with children collecting eggs, as long as they complied with longstanding wisdom associated with the activity.

“I think it’s pretty common knowledge if an egg is covered in poo, you don’t lick it, wash your hands afterwards.”

