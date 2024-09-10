Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Mill closures: Regional Development Minister Shane Jones warns of further closures after meeting Japanese ambassador

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Wholesale electricity prices are incredibly high – an analyst explains how the major power generation companies are handling it. Video / Alyse Wright

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Regional Development Minister Shane Jones is alarmed by Winstone Pulp’s mill closures due to power prices.
  • Industry leaders warn that high electricity costs threaten production and may lead to business closures.
  • Jones is collaborating with Energy Minister Simeon Brown on a review of the energy sector.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones is fuming about the closure of Winstone Pulp’s two central North Island Mills, announced on Tuesday – and he’s worried the worst could be yet to come unless power prices fall.

Jones said multiple industry leaders and even

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics