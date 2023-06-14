Megaupload executives appear for sentencing 11 years after arrest

Bram van der Kolk and Mathias Ortmann arrive at the High Court in Auckland for sentencing today. Photo / David Fisher

Eleven years after their arrests, the coders who built the website accused of being the world’s biggest copyright infringer have arrived at the High Court for sentencing.

Bram van der Kolk and Mathias Ortmann will be told today whether they will be sent to prison for what the United States has described as a $500 million fraud perpetrated through the defunct Megaupload file sharing site.

The pair were arrested along with Megaupload chief executive and majority shareholder Kim Dotcom and its marketing director Finn Batato in a high-profile raid in 2012.

Van der Kolk and Ortmann pleaded guilty last year to a range of charges stemming from the FBI global investigation in a deal that allowed for them to be dealt with through New Zealand courts rather than being extradited to the United States.

Queenstown-based Dotcom remains the sole Megaupload executive facing extradition from New Zealand after Batato died of cancer last year.

The drawn out period between arrest and sentencing followed years of legal struggles which included the legality of police search warrants and seizure of property and cash worth millions of dollars.

It also saw a drawn out legal battle over the United States’ bid to extradite the group for trial and potential sentencing.

Opposing extradition, the Megaupload accused argued there was a sentencing disparity between New Zealand which attached no prison liability for copyright compared to the decades of jail time possible under United States’ law.

The argument over extradition made its way to the Supreme Court which ruled they were legally able to be sent to the United States to face the charges, subject to Minister of Justice Kiri Allan signing the extradition warrant.

The process required Allan to balance arguments for and against extradition before signing the warrant which was then - if signed - expected to be subject to a HIgh Court judicial review.

That engaged the likelihood of years of further legal struggle in New Zealand, delaying or possibly defeating the extradition bid.

But, in a surprise move, van der Kolk and Ortmann struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a range of charges under New Zealand law based on the FBI indictments.

In doing so, they became the second and third of the original seven people charged worldwide in relation to Megaupload. Their guilty pleas also provided the FBI with testimony from three Megaupload executives to attack the defences raised by the remaining “fugitives”, as Dotcom and the remaining two are styled in United States’ courts.

One of those remaining two, graphic designer Julius Bencko, was said by Dotcom to have been recently arrested in the Czech Republic. He has asked on Twitter for lawyers able to help Bencko resist extradition to the United States.