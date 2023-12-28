Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Major shift revealed: Police charging half the drug users they used to, though numbers creeping up again

Derek Cheng
By
5 mins to read
Documentary: New Zealand has tried and failed to fix its methamphetamine crisis for 20 years. Now the country is facing a second wave of the epidemic.

The number of police prosecutions for recreational drug use appears to have halved since a pivotal law change, though police are still sending more than 60 people a month to court.

The change in policing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics