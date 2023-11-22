Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Coalition talks: New Zealand’s political stability lowest since financial crisis

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
The next Government will be more unstable than the last, according to an economics consultancy. These leaders may disagree: Winston Peters (from left), Christopher Luxon and David Seymour. Photo / Winston Peters

The next Government will be more unstable than the last, according to an economics consultancy. These leaders may disagree: Winston Peters (from left), Christopher Luxon and David Seymour. Photo / Winston Peters

Long coalition negotiations from the new Government have seen a major economics consultancy downgrade its perception of New Zealand’s political stability to its lowest rating in more than a decade.

BMI, which is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics