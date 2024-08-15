“Ultimately in terms of the question of water meters, that’ll be a question which we work through as part of the water service delivery plans but I’m a very strong advocate for water meters.

“They help identify leaks, they make people take more notice of how much water they’re using, and also it means that there is a user pays approach.”

Brown pointed out Aucklanders already have water meters and said it was just a part of how they operate.

“We’re not mandating it, but I’m a very strong advocate for it.”

However, not all councils have water meters and they are often controversial because of privatisation fears and the issue of equity.

Wellington City doesn’t have them but political will has grown after fears the city could run out of water this summer and mayor Tory Whanau has publicly committed to them.

Brown said councils with large population centres should be seriously considering them.

“Where there are smaller population centres, there may be other considerations but I’ve been having conversations with a lot of mayors around the country and making my views clear.”

The revenue generated from water charges will be ring-fenced, Brown said.

“So those revenues will no longer be able to be used to supplement building hotels or convention centres, which some councils like to spend a lot of money on. That money that’s raised for water will have to be spent back on water infrastructure.”

