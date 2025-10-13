Some mayoral races were decided by five votes or less.

Almost 48 hours on from the close of voting, most New Zealanders will know who will be leading their local councils for the next three years.

Some results were too close to call at the weekend, but look to have now been settled in the preliminary results.

The Westland District Council mayoralty came down to four votes, with 82-year-old Jacquie Grant narrowly beating out closest opponent and incumbent mayor Helen Lash.

Grant has been living as a transwoman since 1971 and would become the first transgender mayor since Georgina Beyer as well as the country’s oldest mayor with victory.