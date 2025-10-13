An extremely tight race in Hastings meant the mayoralty would be decided by special votes.
Initial results had Wendy Schollum as the new mayor of Hastings, winning 324 more votes than her closest rival Marcus Buddo.
However, Buddo chose not to concede at the weekend and waited for the final results.
Preliminary results have Schollum receiving 7007 votes, up nearly 900 from her initial 6177, and gives her a lead of 545 votes over Buddo.
Big upsets
Wellington mayor Tory Whanau will be out of office after she failed to win election for the Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori Ward, losing out to Labour’s Matthew Rewiti.
Whanau pulled out of the mayoral race after incoming-mayor Andrew Little decided to run and said she would focus on returning as a councillor.
This result brings an end to Whanau’s turbulent three years as mayor of the capital city, including false sexual rumours from other council members.
Elsewhere, a 24-year mayoral stint for Wayne Guppy comes to an end after his loss to challenger Peri Zee by 999 votes.
Other incumbent mayors to lose their positions include Dunedin’s Jules Radich who finished fourth, Sam Broughton in Selwyn who received more than 13,000 fewer votes than eventual winner Lydia Gliddon, and Kirsten Wise in Napier.
Victor Luca in Whakatāne, David Trewavas in Taupō and Tracey Collis in Tararua also did not return as mayor.