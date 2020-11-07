Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Letters: Cannabis referendum, stadium gigs, US election, fireworks

2 minutes to read

The referendum to legalise cannabis failed to win enough yes votes. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

Thought-provoking journalism

It was refreshing to read Liam Dann's column ("Endorsement for parochial reasons is ridiculous", November 1).
I'm not sure whether I subscribe fully to this view but it was a strong piece of