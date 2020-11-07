Letters: Cannabis referendum, stadium gigs, US election, fireworks

The referendum to legalise cannabis failed to win enough yes votes. Photo / 123RF

Thought-provoking journalism

It was refreshing to read Liam Dann's column ("Endorsement for parochial reasons is ridiculous", November 1).

I'm not sure whether I subscribe fully to this view but it was a strong piece of opinion that actually made me think.

Sadly, these types of articles that take a strong position and make us all think are becoming rarer and rarer, I guess because journalists are scared to offend.

More please — thought provocation is just what we need!

Adam Johanson, North Shore

Cannabis ran out of puff

The three main reasons the cannabis referendum was defeated are:

1. Many believe the black market after legalisation would require more police resources, not less. Overseas places where recreational cannabis was recently legalised have since found that by far most sales are still illegal.

2. Although driving under the influence of drugs is now the top cause of road deaths, roadside drug testing has not yet been implemented. Politicians have delayed its roll-out.

3. An increasing proportion of New Zealanders have personally seen the negative impacts of cannabis use, and are aware that today's cannabis is at least 20 times more potent than what was available in the 1960s. This group will never support legalisation of recreational cannabis.

Bryan Mockridge, Penrose

Sick60

Six60 want to put on a concert at Eden Park.

Great idea but will Helen allow it?

A J Petersen, Kawerau

Stick to Mt Smart

Once again the Eden Park PR machine is trying to host concerts in a suburban setting. This time it is not baby incubators being used as the Trojan horse, but a rock band looking to make more money than it made at Western Springs last year.

We already have the Springs and Mt Smart for big concerts. They have been good enough for the likes of U2 and the Rolling Stones, and so should be plenty good enough for a band from Dunedin.

Tony Waring, Grey Lynn

State of the States

More than 150 million Americans have gone to the polls to choose between Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee. Surely this is a better indication of the health of the great nation than any Covid-related statistic?

Phil Chitty, Albany

Fireworks fail

Guy Fawkes has nothing to do with New Zealand except for legacy of a saddening casualty explosion rate for animals after the events.

René Blezer, Taupō