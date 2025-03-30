Advertisement
Legal legends Palmer and Keith release books on law and democracy

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
Sir Geoffrey Palmer, former prime minister and legal specialist, and Sir Kenneth Keith, former judge and international law specialist, at the Victoria University Law School. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Sir Geoffrey Palmer and Sir Kenneth Keith are legal legends and old friends.
  • They have both produced new books and remain active in the law.
  • They emphasise the importance of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Sir Geoffrey Palmer and Sir Kenneth Keith could be called many things: erudite, distinguished, agitators, reformists, a two-person House of Lords, or perhaps the Statler and Waldorf of New Zealand law.

Unlike the old men in the balcony of the Muppets, they are not usually grumpy.

