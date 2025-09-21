Advertisement
Leading trade unionist Richard Wagstaff says Key met with him regularly but Luxon has refused

Audrey Young
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.

Outgoing CTU president Richard Wagstaff wishes more progress had been made on 'industrial democracy.' Photo / Mark Mitchell

After 10 years leading New Zealand’s biggest union, Richard Wagstaff is retiring in good heart. He shares his highs and lows from the decade - and a brickbat for the Prime Minister - with Senior Political Correspondent Audrey Young.

What makes good work? New Zealand’s leading trade unionist, Richard

