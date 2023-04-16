Lawyer working in Abu Dhabi chosen as National candidate for Wellington Central

Dr Scott Sheeran will contest the Wellington Central electorate for the National Party this election. Photo / Supplied

A lawyer working for the United Arab Emirates Government in Abu Dhabi will relocate to New Zealand to contest the Wellington Central electorate for the National Party.

Dr Scott Sheeran was today selected by local party members to contest the seat, which has been held by Labour’s Grant Robertson since 2008.

In the last two elections, Robertson had to fight off challenges from National’s now deputy leader Nicola Willis and Greens co-leader James Shaw.

Willis has since been confirmed as her party’s candidate in nearby electorate, Ōhāriu, and Shaw has chosen “with some regret” not to contest the seat of Wellington Central, leaving it for second-term Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul.

Labour recently chose current MP Ibrahim Omer as its candidate for Wellington Central.

Newsroom reported yesterday Backbencher publican Alastair Boyce had also sought the candidacy for National.

Sheeran is currently based in Abu Dhabi, working as a senior legal counsel to the United Arab Emirates Government, but would return to Wellington in July with his family.

“I’ve spent many years living and working around the world, but I’ve always considered Wellington home. It’s where my family home is, it’s where my wife and I want our kids to grow up, and it’s where I want everyone to have the chance to thrive,” he said.

“If I earn the opportunity to become an MP, I’ll be focused on the issues that matter most to people here, especially reducing the cost of living.”

Sheeran was raised by his mother in Hautapu in Waikato and attended Hamilton Boys’ High School.

He later gained Bachelors of Law and Commerce from the University of Otago, a Master of Laws at Cambridge University in the UK, and a PhD in International Law from the University of Essex.

He was also a barrister in a Wellington chambers, a Reservist Army Officer in the New Zealand Defence Force and had held several roles working with the United Nations.

“Homeowners in Wellington are being forced to find hundreds of dollars more per week to cover rising mortgage repayments as rates are hiked to fight inflation and Labour’s economic mismanagement,” he said.

“Wellingtonians rightly celebrate our innovative, creative and vibrant city but without action on the cost-of-living crisis, we’ll lose the people and opportunities that make this city so incredible.”