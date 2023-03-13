Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Hipkins is leading the way as preferred Prime Minister while National’s Chris Luxon has tumbled in the latest political poll.

Hipkins rose four points to 27 per cent as preferred PM, while Luxon dropped five to 17 per cent in tonight’s One News Kantar poll.

Labour has dropped two points to 36 per cent while National has fallen three points to 34 per cent.

The Green party is the big winner rising four points.

The Greens now sit on 11 per cent, while Act is up one to also sit on 11 per cent.

The results would give Labour and the Greens 60 seats - and National and Act 57.

The Government earlier today revealed it would spend $2 billion on a welfare package that Hipkins “bread and butter support” to take the “bite” out of the rising cost of living. Hipkins also scrapped a number of policies to pay for the move, including narrowing the cuts to speed limits.

The package will see the incomes of about 1.4 million New Zealanders stay in line with inflation, supporting pensioners, students, children and parents, and those on main benefits.

It includes an extra $311m to be spent over the next four years that allows main benefits to be increased in line with inflation - 7.22 per cent - rather than the average wage rise as previously planned, which was costed at about $1.7 billion.

This increase in spending meant a family with children on a benefit would receive an extra $40.86 a week and a sole parent an extra $31.83 a week.

Increases to superannuation will mean couples receive an increase of more than $100 a fortnight, and individuals an extra nearly $70.

In the last term of Government, Labour indexed main benefits to the increases in the average wage as this had traditionally risen faster than inflation.

Hipkins said that the situation had now reversed, with inflation higher than average wage rise of 6.24 per cent.

“Cabinet has this year agreed to provide additional support to this group by increasing main benefits by 7.22 per cent in line with inflation,” Hipkins said.











