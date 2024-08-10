Home / New Zealand / Politics

'A cruel hoax': How a minister, a property mogul, a ‘good bloke’, and the pandemic combined to resolve a 170-year injustice

Derek Cheng
By
21 mins to read
  • Parts of a forest in Wānaka can be turned into prime residential real estate worth hundreds of millions of dollars, a new Environment Court decision says.
  • This could help right a Te Tiriti o Waitangi grievance spanning seven generations for the forest’s future owners: 2000-odd ancestors of 50 Māori who the Crown made landless in the 1800s.
  • The result comes from a unique set of circumstances involving a left-leaning minister, a right-leaning property developer, a ‘good bloke’ advocate, and the Covid pandemic. But locals worry about the future of free public access to the forest’s popular mountain bike trails.

The glistening surface of Lake Wānaka can be seen from the edges of the 50.7 hectare area known as Sticky Forest. It’s a million-dollar view: a pristine lake hemmed in by

