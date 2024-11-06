Last month, Peters used a personal statement to target Labour’s health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall and claimed a Ministry of Health staffer who had worked with Minister Casey Costello’s office was Verrall’s relative, alleging the conflict of interest hadn’t been appropriately managed.

The Ministry of Health later apologised that it hadn’t declared the conflict to Costello.

Following Brownlee’s ruling today, Labour’s Kieran McAnulty asked whether Peters’ statement abused the rules. Brownlee replied: “It did not represent the intention of the Speakers’ rulings in this matter, would be a better way to put it.”

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello was apologised to by the Ministry of Health over the conflict issue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Peters should apologise to the ministry staffer he named and to the House for “misusing the rules”.

“Parliament has standards, and Winston Peters fell well short of those,” he said.

“The person he has accused of wrongdoing cannot speak back, is part of a politically neutral public service and has declared the conflict of interest.”

The Herald has requested a response from Peters’ office.

In the days following his statement, Peters alleged there were links between leaks from Costello’s office and Verrall’s sister-in-law. He did not provide evidence, which the Herald also requested today.

Hipkins said he had been assured by Verrall no leaks had occurred.

“Winston Peters has no evidence of wrongdoing, because there isn’t any.”

