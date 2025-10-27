Advertisement
Labour unveils targeted capital gains tax to fund free doctor visits

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour has revealed its plan for a targeted capital gains tax, explaining the money would be funnelled back into the health sector and give Kiwis three free doctors’ visits a year.

The plan involves setting up a Medicard for all Kiwis, which would be handed out at birth or upon

