“Right now, our tax system rewards property speculation instead of the people creating jobs and growing the economy. We will change that,” Hipkins said.

“Our simple, targeted tax changes will make sure those profiting from property pay their fair share, levelling the playing field for Kiwi businesses and innovation.

“Every dollar raised will go straight into the health system, including funding three free doctor’s visits a year for everyone with a new Medicard. This will save New Zealanders money every year.”

He said the tax would only apply to gains made after July 2027.

Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said no one should have to choose between seeing a doctor and putting food on the table.

“One in six New Zealanders cannot afford to visit their doctor when they are sick. Some doctors’ fees are heading towards $100 a visit,” Verrall said.

“That hasn’t happened by accident. It is a direct result of Christopher Luxon’s cuts to healthcare and tax breaks for tobacco companies and property speculators.

“Our plan means that every New Zealander will get a new Medicard that they can use to access three free doctor’s visits each year at their enrolled practice.

“This election is make-or-break for our health system. Under a Labour Government, all someone will need to see their doctor is a Medicard, not their credit card.”

The card would also streamline health information by holding information to identify you at health services and track your entitlements and usage.

It would be available via an app and integrated with GP and community health systems. It would also be integrated for non-digital users.