Labour takes the lead in new poll - Greens hover above threshold

The Beehive and Parliament Building, Wellington.with inset of Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour has taken the lead in the Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll for the first time since March 2022, hitting 35.5 per cent - a rise of 1.1 points on last month’s poll.

But the lead is wafer thin, National is on 34.8 per cent, a fall of 0.4 points. Thanks to Act’s support, National would still be in Government on this poll.

National is also up - rising 0.4 points to 34.8.

The minor parties are being squeezed: Act is on 9.3 per cent, a fall of 2.4 points, while the Greens hover close to the 5 per cent threshold, falling 2.1 points to 5.7 per cent.

Of the smaller parties, NZ First polled 4.2 per cent,, New Conservatives 2.5 per cent, Top polled 1.7 per cent, and the Māori Party polled 1.4 per cent.

Translated into seats, Labour is up 3 seats on last month to 49, while National is up 2 seats to 48. ACT is down 2 seats to 13 and the Greens are also down 2 seats to 8. The Māori Party is down 1 seat to 2.

Christopher Luxon continues to be outgunned in the popularity stakes. His net favourability has increased by 3 points from -5 per cent to -2 per cent.

That compares to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ favourability of +33 per cent, up 6 points.

The poll was conducted from Thursday 2 to Tuesday March 2023. It polled a representative sample of 1000 eligbile voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 per cent, at the 95 per cent. confidence level.

More to come...











