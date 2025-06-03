Hipkins told HeraldNOW’s Ryan Bridge the polls would be skewed by the fact National had not released formal figures showing how they came to the $12.8b contingency in the Budget.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Hipkins could not say if he would reverse the $12.8b contingency if Labour were to be re-elected, but did say he wants to see the pay equity laws reinstated.

“The reason I am not putting a number on it is because we won’t know what that exact number is, it could be bigger or smaller in 18 months.

“What National should do is release to the New Zealand public how they arrived at that figure because it is a very big number.”

Greens co-leader Chloe Swarbrick said polls should not be treated as a “self-fulfilling prophecy”, but said they did show what Kiwis wanted.

“What we are hearing loud and clear is that people want a sense of hope amongst the really bleak prospects.”

Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Act minister Brooke van Velden said she did not want to put too much thought into “one particular poll”.

“I think it’s also true that some of the interesting facts that come from the poll… although we hear a lot of noise outside of Parliament on the pay equity issue, by and large, it was 50-50.

“I think it’s just important we get the facts out there, the facts got lost with all the misinformation from Labour. Perhaps that’s why they had a dip, who knows?

“Equal pay is still here, no woman is having her pay cut.”

She was not given time to comment on RNZ’s poll, which showed an overwhelming majority was against the reformation of the pay equity laws.

The 1News-Verian survey, released yesterday, was taken soon after the release of the Government’s second Budget, which included a $6.6 billion Investment Boost policy, halving the Government’s KiwiSaver contributions and raiding almost $13b set aside for pay equity settlements.

National has taken a 2-percentage point hit, sitting at 34%.

Labour has taken a bigger hit, dipping 3 points to 29%.

The polling has Act, whose leader David Seymour has just taken over as Deputy Prime Minister, at 8% – a 1-point drop.

New Zealand First is up 1 percentage point to 8% – its highest result in the poll in around eight years.

The polling has the Green Party on 12%, up 2 points. Te Pāti Māori is up 1 point at 4%.

The survey of 1002 eligible voters was taken from May 24 to May 28.