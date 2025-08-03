Labour MP Megan Woods will not contest Wigram in 2026. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Senior Labour MP Megan Woods says she will not contest the electorate seat she’s held for 15 years in the 2026 election.

In a social media post, Woods confirmed after “deep reflection” she would not seek Christchurch’s Wigram seat next year, but would remain on Labour’s list.

“When I first stood, I made a commitment to myself: I’d only run if I could commit to serving the full six-year boundary cycle,” she said in her post.

“In 2014 and 2019, when we had new boundaries, I could say, ‘absolutely yes’, to a six-year commitment. This time, I can’t.”