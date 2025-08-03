Advertisement
Labour MP Megan Woods not contesting electorate seat in 2026 election

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Labour MP Megan Woods will not contest Wigram in 2026. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Senior Labour MP Megan Woods says she will not contest the electorate seat she’s held for 15 years in the 2026 election.

In a social media post, Woods confirmed after “deep reflection” she would not seek Christchurch’s Wigram seat next year, but would remain on Labour’s list.

“When I

