Speculation about the party’s instability had grown since Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi was suddenly demoted from the party’s whip position last month, replaced by co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is yet to outline which parties he could work with in Government. Photo / Dean Purcell

Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris has also come under fire over criticising Labour for allowing non-Māori to help campaign in its failed bid to win the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection, won by Te Pāti Māori’s Oriini Kaipara.

According to recent opinion polling, Labour would need support from both the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori to form a Government, presuming none of the three parties in Government supported Labour.

However, Hipkins has remained quiet on which parties Labour would accept working with in Government, saying he would establish that closer to next year’s election.

Speaking to media today, the Labour leader said Te Pāti Māori had some “internal issues of their own to work through” before the two parties could discuss the potential of working in Government together.

“They look like they’re quite a long way away from being ready to play a constructive role in any future Government,” Hipkins said.

“They need to sort themselves out.”

The Herald has asked Te Pāti Māori for a response to Hipkins’ comments.

Hipkins wouldn’t be drawn on whether today’s allegations would influence his party’s position on working with Te Pāti Māori.

“I’m not going to make those calls based on the ups and downs of every news cycle; I am going to make that call closer to the election.

“We’ll do that in a very considered way where we set out who we can work with and who we can’t, and where we think the areas that we have in common are and where we think the areas are [where] we won’t be able to find common ground.”

Hipkins did state Ferris’ commentary about Labour’s byelection staff made him “wholly unsuitable for any kind of leadership role in Government”.

