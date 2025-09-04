“I’m immensely proud of how she has carried herself in the year of mourning for her father and interacting with almost every iwi across the country.”
Papa said although grieving one’s father could be “quite a lonely place”, the Queen was surrounded and supported by family, including her brother, Korotangi Paki, who has been by her side throughout Koroneihana.
Papa said the past year was one for mourning but also returning the love the Queen had been shown by the tens of thousands of people who had visited her father’s tangi.
“It’s not just about the mourning period, it’s about the reciprocation of the aroha when the thousands showed up to the funeral of her father. It became an obligation and responsibility to front up to a whole host of hui to reciprocate that aroha that was shown
“I’m immensely proud of her and her whānau, for completing that process that’s really hard sometimes, really emotional sometimes, but the preparations for today have been a year in the making.”
That anointment ceremony last year at Tūrangawaewae Marae involved hundreds of people and was watched by thousands as the new monarch sat in the throne next to the casket holding her father, which was draped in a korowai.
In a deeply emotional procession, the new Māori Queen then travelled from Tūrangawaewae with her father’s casket by waka down the Waikato River to the base of Taupiri Maunga.
Kīngi Tūheitia was taken to rest at Taupiri Maunga – a significant site for the people of Waikato-Tainui, and where many of Kīngi Tūheitia’s ancestors, including his mother, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, are buried.
Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.