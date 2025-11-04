Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Kāinga Ora gets Housing Minister Chris Bishop’s sign-off to sell 171 state-owned properties in Ormiston, Auckland

David Fisher
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has signed off on the sale of 171 state-owned homes in Auckland. Composite / NZME

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has signed off on the sale of 171 state-owned homes in Auckland. Composite / NZME

Kāinga Ora has conditionally sold 171 properties in South Auckland, sparking criticism over the potential loss of state housing.

The properties are on a plot of land the last Government paid around $40 million for when it stepped in to salvage a KiwiBuild project in 2023.

Kāinga Ora won’t say

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save