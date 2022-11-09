Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Joanne Harrison fraud could lead to shake-up of 300-year-old Parliament rules

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Joanne Harrison's fraud could lead to big changes to Parliament. Photo / NZME

Joanne Harrison's fraud could lead to big changes to Parliament. Photo / NZME

Joanne Harrison’s $700,000 fraud at the Ministry of Transport could lead to changes in the rules of Parliament and the protections placed around some of its most important appointees.

The rules, in essence, date back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics