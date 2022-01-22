Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Politics

Interview: Megaupload accused on cancer, freedom and fatherhood

9 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

Finn Batato was facing decades in jail on charges of mass copyright violation as part of the Megaupload case. In this exclusive interview for the 10th anniversary of the FBI-inspired raid, Batato talks about how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.