Politics

Inside New Zealand's month of Russia trade talks

4 minutes to read
New Zealand briefly tried to restart trade talks with Russia in 2018. Photo / Pool

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The last two New Zealand Governments have tried to get a trade agreement with Russia over the line, with the most recent attempt made at the beginning of Labour's term in office.

Documents released to

