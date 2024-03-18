Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Inside China meeting: Security threats not imaginary - Winston Peters

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and Minister of Foreign Affairs People’s Republic of China Wang Yi. Photo / Getty Image

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and Minister of Foreign Affairs People’s Republic of China Wang Yi. Photo / Getty Image

Foreign Minister Winston Peters disagrees with China’s insistence that New Zealand and Australia’s security concerns are “imaginary”.

Peters and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the Aukus security deal during Wang’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics