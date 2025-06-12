Inquiry to consider if judge should be removed after alleged conduct at NZ First event

A Judicial Conduct Panel investigates allegations of misconduct against judges, potentially leading to their removal from office.

However, Aitken filed proceedings in the High Court seeking a judicial review of the commissioner’s decision. In late April, this was dismissed.

In a statement today, acting Attorney-General Paul Goldsmith said he had accepted the recommendation for a panel to be established.

“Following an inquiry, the Panel will provide me with a report, including its opinion as to whether consideration of Judge Aitken’s removal is justified. Members of the Panel will be appointed following consultation with the Chief Justice,” Goldsmtih said.

Collins referred the matter to the Judicial Conduct Commissioner, so to avoid any perception of conflict of interest, bias or pre-determination, Goldsmith is acting as the Attorney-General on any furthers steps on this matter.

Acting Attorney-General Paul Goldsmith accepted the recommendation for an inquiry. Photo / Marika Khabazi

According to a letter to the Judicial Commissioner, Judge Aitken said she took a wrong turn on the way from the toilet and walked past the NZ First function. At this point, she says she heard a male speaker saying something along the lines of, “They’re now teaching in law school that tikanga Māori law overrides the Westminster system”.

She said she was surprised and taken aback as she wasn’t expecting to hear the word tikanga at what she assumed was a social function.

In her statement, she said that comment was “incorrect to me and mischaracterised the important role of tikanga for lawyers and judges in the district court processes”.

As she walked past, she said, she mouthed to a woman seated at a table near the door, who looked familiar, “that’s not true”. She said that would have been inaudible and she later recognised the woman as NZ First’s Casey Costello.

Judge Aitken said she made a comment disagreeing with the speaker, reportedly, “He’s lying, how can you let him say that?”

The judge said no one at the table with Costello, which she estimated included at least six others, turned and responded to her comment. She denied shouting and said she was speaking in a normal voice.

Ema Aitken and Winston Peters were involved in a fracas at Auckland's Northern Club in December. Photos/ Mark Mitchell, supplied

The judge said she was quickly approached by a man and a woman, who walked her back down to her function, which was in the room next door.

Judge Aitken said as she was being guided back she commented there was a room full of judges who might have a different view to what the speaker was saying.

She said that was only to illustrate that there was a group of informed members of the community who might hold a differing view from the one expressed by the speaker.

She said it was only at this point that she looked back and realised the speaker was Peters and the woman she’d seen sitting at the table was Costello.

“I didn’t know who the speaker was, but I did believe the speaker’s comments went a step too far,” she said.

She also denied entering the room, saying she made the comment in the foyer as she walked past.

“It did not occur to me at the time that my comments or actions might have crossed the line between the Executive and the Judiciary. The situation was entirely unexpected and perplexing, but at the same time I did not see it as anything more than that.

“Had I believed that further steps were necessary, I would have taken them; however, I did not perceive this to be the case at this time,” she said in her statement.

Judge Aitken has publicly apologised for her behaviour, which she accepted was rude and inappropriate.

But her lawyer, Paul Rishworth, KC, said that apology was referring to the judge’s own actions and words, not the NZ First allegations, which she was unaware of at the time. It wasn’t acceptance of the NZ First account or media reports, he said.