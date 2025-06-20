Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is visiting China, and like Chris Hipkins before him, he’s accompanied by a kapa haka group, the winners of Te Matatini, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue (Hipkins travelled with Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui, the then-champions).

Christopher Luxon greeted members of Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue after singing along with their waiata in Shanghai. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

The group performed at a large gala dinner in Shanghai.

The haka, Ka Mate, was perhaps unsurprisingly the biggest hit with the local audience, although it was the waiata Tutira mai nga iwi that was most popular with the travelling New Zealanders, who joined in.

Even Luxon, who was on stage for the waiata, started singing along, although (perhaps mercifully) his voice was drowned out by better singers.

Luxon began his speech by paying tribute to Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue.

“What we saw there was world-class performers of Māori kapa haka,” he said.

Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue gave some of New Zealand's Chinese guests a haka lesson in Beijing. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

“It is a real privilege to have them on this trip because they are representing the very best of us as New Zealanders.”

In Beijing, the New Zealand Embassy hosted a Matariki party with more kapa haka.

Kapa Haka o Ngati Whakaue performed at a Matariki party at the New Zealand Embassy in Beijing. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

This time, there was audience participation, with guests invited to learn the opening parts of Ka Mate and try a pūkana.

The performance took place in front of a large screen displaying the Seven Stars of Matariki.

Luxon‘s trip continued with a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

He was to leave Beijing on Friday night for the second leg of his trip, in Europe.