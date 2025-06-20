Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

In pictures: ‘The very best of us’ – Matariki in Beijing

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kapa Haka o Ngati Whakaue perform to an audience including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Shanghai. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Kapa Haka o Ngati Whakaue perform to an audience including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Shanghai. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

You can’t see the Pleiades star cluster in Beijing.

The light pollution (not to mention the other pollution) is so thick in the Chinese capital, even at midnight, that the most you’ll see if you cast your eyes skyward is a ruddy glow, wafting up from the vast city

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics