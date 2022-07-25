Ian McKelvie will step down at the election. Photo / NZME

National MPs Ian McKelvie and David Bennett will retire at the next election.

National leader Christopher Luxon paid tribute to both MPs.

"Both David and Ian have been absolute stalwarts for their local communities, and have worked incredibly hard to give their constituents a voice in Wellington. They have both announced they will be standing down at the 2023 election.

"Thank you both for your commitment and service to the people of New Zealand. You will be missed."

McKelvie has represented the lower North Island seat of Rangitīkei since 2011, and Bennett represented the seat of Hamilton East since 2005 until 2020 when he lost the seat in the Labour landslide, but re-entered Parliament on the list. Bennett was a minister outside of Cabinet in the last National Government holding the portfolios of Food Safety and Minister for Veterans' Affairs.

McKelvie, whose property fortune was estimated to be about $55 million in 2015, is believed to be Parliament's wealthiest MP.

McKelvie said it had been an "honour and a priviledge" to be an MP.



"I came to the job with strong family ethos and a belief in the value of a hard day's work, personal responsibility and equal opportunity for all to succeed. I still stand by those values.

"In my time, I have had three Members' Bills pass through the House which I have been incredibly proud of – ranging from livestock rustling, speeding up court processing for dog control offences, and giving racegoers the option to BYO drinks, if a club holds an appropriate liquor licence."

Before entering Parliament, McKelvie had served as the Mayor of Manawatū.

McKelvie currently chairs the governance and administration select committee and sit on the primary production select committee. He was appointed Assistant Speaker in March.

McKelvie said he wanted to thank his "chief minder and wife Sue for her ongoing support and significant contribution" to his role as MP.

Bennett calculated he was the longest serving MP in the history of Hamilton.

"I came in with a focus of delivering infrastructure so Hamilton can take advantage of its geographical proximity in the golden triangle of growth of population, economy and industry for New Zealand," he said.



"Central to achieving this dream was to build the Waikato Expressway. As the leading advocate for this project, it has been transformational for Hamilton and the region, and will continue to deliver growth for the next generation."

Bennett said it was an "honour" to serve as a minister in the last government.

"It is now time for me to embark on a new stage of life and I am looking forward to spending more time with family and in the farming sector."