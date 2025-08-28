Advertisement
Holocaust Centre condemns John Tamihere saying Govt ‘worse than Nazi Germany’

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere commented while appearing on The Bradbury Group's politics podcast. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand is condemning Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere’s claim that the Government is “worse than Nazi Germany”, saying the comment is “harmful at worst” and radicalises political discourse.

Tamihere’s remark came as he appeared on The Bradbury Group’s politics podcast this week, hosted

