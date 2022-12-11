Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Split reveals where power lies

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
National is calling for Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern to sack Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Andrew Warner

National is calling for Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern to sack Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

The Three Waters entrenchment saga has given us — for the first time — an insight into Cabinet. And we’ve seen division.

Senior members of Cabinet clearly did not agree on entrenchment.

Nanaia Mahuta

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics