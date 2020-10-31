Website of the Year

Heather Du Plessis-Allan: It's not Jacinda Ardern's fault that NZ voted against legalising cannabis

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick reacts to the outcome of the cannabis referendum on Friday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

COMMENT:

It isn't Jacinda Ardern's fault that the cannabis legalisation referendum failed.

Plenty of disappointed pro-legalisation voters are unfairly blaming the Prime Minister. They believe the vote might've passed if only she had

