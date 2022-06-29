Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Health system: The dire situation in our hospitals is an irony of the Government's making - Mike Hosking

4 minutes to read
The Prime Minister gets into trade negotiations, could we move to the green traffic light setting today and how AT's making streets around schools safer in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Prime Minister gets into trade negotiations, could we move to the green traffic light setting today and how AT's making streets around schools safer in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Mike Hosking
By
Mike Hosking

Mike Hosking is a breakfast host on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION:

I assume I'm not the only one who sees the current irony of our hospitals situation.

As we wait with bated breath for the hour to tick over at midnight tonight - and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.