Pierse outlined how the boy’s living conditions meant he was struggling at school and didn’t like sports because he was often ill. The mother could barely work as she was regularly staying home to look after her son.

However, their situation improved with support from programme staff, who supported the whānau to heat and insulate their home.

The boy, now 15, was now considered a “straight-A student” as well as playing first five and captaining his rugby team.

“It has changed their lives,” Pierse said.

Pierse, from Ireland, even joked about his wish for the boy to discover some hidden Irish heritage following his national team’s recent defeat to the All Blacks, which was welcomed with laughter from the audience.

Addressing Reti and Bishop, Pierse challenged them to advocate for such an approach to housing at Cabinet.

Reti had welcomed the report in an earlier statement, celebrating how it had found for every dollar spent in the programme, it had led to an estimated $5 in health savings over the following five years.

However, Reti said he was unable to commit further funding to the initiative, saying such decisions would be made by mid-2025.

He acknowledged the report had uncovered “impressive information” and signalled the Government was “supportive” of the Healthy Homes Initiative.

The scheme was first set up as part of a rheumatic fever prevention programme before it was expanded nationwide.

Asked whether he was concerned about recent increases in rheumatic fever cases, Reti said he had initiated an “inventory” of services addressing the disease to find the most successful and facilitate their expansion nationwide.

Reti said he expected to receive answers following that piece of work shortly.

