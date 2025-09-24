Health Minister promises 75,000 more procedures under $65m plan

Health Minister Simeon Brown and Dr Mike Shepherd spoke to media revealing a new plan to help boost the health sector. Video / NZ Herald

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora will deliver an extra 75,000 diagnostic procedures this year – including scans, heart tests and colonoscopies – using public and private providers under a $65 million programme announced by Health Minister Simeon Brown.

The funding has been sourced from “efficiencies found in the outsourcing baselines across all four regions of Health New Zealand”, with the balance coming from a pool set aside to support the delivery of the Government’s key health targets, Brown said on Thursday.

“It is estimated that approximately 40,000 New Zealanders are waiting longer than they should for the tests they need. Long waits not only cause stress and anxiety for patients and their families, they also delay the start of treatment and put extra pressure on our hospitals.

“This investment will expand access and reduce wait times so people can get answers sooner, doctors can diagnose problems earlier and patients can begin the right treatment without delay. For many, getting the right test at the right time will be life-changing.”

Over the next year, the programme will deliver 74,950 additional procedures through both public and private providers, including: 64,000 radiology procedures, 7100 colonoscopies, 2200 cardiac tests and 1650 colposcopies.