Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Hayden Munro: Grant Robertson's Budget may decide Green Party's political fate

4 minutes to read
Grant Robertson needs to deliver a politically balanced Budget to win the next election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Grant Robertson needs to deliver a politically balanced Budget to win the next election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION

Strange as it may sound, in two months' time Grant Robertson will deliver his fifth Budget, and it's one that may well decide the political fate of the Green Party.

In the MMP era,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.