Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Hayden Munro: Christopher Luxon's foot in mouth business faux pas

4 minutes to read
It's not a great look for any politician to go overseas and try to talk our country's business sector down. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It's not a great look for any politician to go overseas and try to talk our country's business sector down. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

What was he thinking?

It's a common question that gets asked when politicians put their foot in their mouths.

But Christopher Luxon's decision on his recent trip overseas to criticise New Zealand businesses for "getting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.