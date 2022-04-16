Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Hayden Munro: Christopher Luxon's Emissions Trading Scheme gaffe points to lack of policy

4 minutes to read
Christopher Luxon is a strong media performer but is new to the rigours of politics and the scrutiny of his ideas that comes with it. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Christopher Luxon is a strong media performer but is new to the rigours of politics and the scrutiny of his ideas that comes with it. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION

Christopher Luxon is developing a bit of a habit of shooting from the hip in interviews and it's causing headaches for his party.

This tendency was on full display this week with Luxon's pronouncement

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.