The Green Party’s announcement of a wealth tax and guaranteed income has sent a clear message that the voters should not be confusing the party with Labour.

In doing so, the party has also given voters a clear choice between a Government formed by the Greens and one formed by the Act party.

Given that Labour and National are currently engaged in a head-to-head duel for the centre, the real policy thinking has been left to the potential coalition partners to the right and left.

While Hipkins is currently focused on so-called “bread and butter” issues, Greens co-leader Marama Davidson says her party is committed to doing more.

“We are proud to have been part of a Government over the past five years that lifted 30,000 children out of poverty but I we shouldn’t stop there,” she told The Front Page podcast.

“There’s still another 40,000 children who are living with their families in hardship and that is not necessary.”

These comments come off the back of a multi-pronged policy announcement in the last week that will see the wealthiest 0.7 per cent of households targeted by a new tax, plus higher trust and corporate taxes, while cutting taxes for lowest earners tax cuts for New Zealand’s lowest earners.

The introduction of a wealth tax is already attracting criticism from the likes of Sir Ian Taylor, who wrote a Herald op-ed explaining why he doesn’t think it’s a good idea. The tax also arrives in the broader context of some prominent New Zealanders, including former Prime Minister Sir John Key, criticising the focus on wealthy New Zealanders as envy.

But Davidson isn’t dissuaded by this opposition.

“Why shouldn’t we be the envy of the world by actually ending poverty?” responds Davidson when asked about the criticism.

“That’s what I’m interested in. Sure, there are some voices, saying some things, but I know that people in Aotearoa really care about children having what they need. People in Aotearoa really understand that we should as a country end the struggle. People in Aotearoa also know that we have what we need. We have the resources. We just have to change the rules so we get our tax system to contribute more to the things we really value.”

