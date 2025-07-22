Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Govt’s 500 police target delayed again as Australia poaching campaign considered

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers allowed at least two failed applicants to enter police college.

The Government’s target to recruit 500 extra police officers in two years is facing another delay as a briefing suggests it could be achieved nine months late.

A briefing to the Government in May, obtained by Labour, reveals NZ Police estimated the target would be met in August next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save